Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Acquires 10,797 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 513.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises approximately 3.3% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $214.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $223.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

