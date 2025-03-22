Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 685 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $268.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.94. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.11 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.