Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 1st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:HYI opened at $11.97 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
