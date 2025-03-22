Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 1st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

NYSE:HYI opened at $11.97 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

