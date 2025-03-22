ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Up 18.4% – Here’s What Happened

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). 1,883,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 391 ($5.05).

Get ASOS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASC

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £361.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 352.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 384.02.

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.