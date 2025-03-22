UBS Group Boosts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $157.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

NYSE:JBL opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.91. Jabil has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,750.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,434,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

