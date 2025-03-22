Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.08 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and approximately $189.35 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.49 or 0.00023127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 451,394,214 coins and its circulating supply is 414,724,714 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

