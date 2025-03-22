Sui Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.24 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Sui has a market cap of $7.24 billion and approximately $497.60 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00002711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sui has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,169,845,047 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,169,845,047.4838877 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 2.25975845 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 578 active market(s) with $546,215,066.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

