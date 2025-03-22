Washington Trust Bank Acquires 1,917 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,672 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,929,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after acquiring an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,795,000 after acquiring an additional 308,729 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

