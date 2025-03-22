Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $8.37 Million in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 170,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.19% of TXNM Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TXNM opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. Analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 61.05%.

TXNM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.