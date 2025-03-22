Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $818,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,198.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,292.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,310.84. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,142.91 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.