Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.33 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

