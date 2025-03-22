Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Strong-Buy Rating

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
BZLFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Bunzl Stock Down 1.1 %
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
