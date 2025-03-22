TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

