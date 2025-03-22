Synthetix One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.30 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $291.88 million and approximately $17.30 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,191.38 or 0.99981125 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,403.63 or 0.99045634 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 339,889,850 coins and its circulating supply is 339,466,217 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
