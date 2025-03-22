STP Price Hits $0.0481 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $93.41 million and $19.87 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00004279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00027199 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00004045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000021 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.02706703. The last known price of STP is 0.04791426 USD and is down -5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $22,894,308.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

