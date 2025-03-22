Virtu Financial LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $658.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $689.43 and a 200-day moving average of $818.17. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $642.00 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.