ZEGA Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 9,108 SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. ZEGA Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 177.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 566,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after acquiring an additional 115,246 shares in the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Brown Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 88,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 209.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

