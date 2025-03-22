1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,363,000 after buying an additional 202,487 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,938,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,272,000 after buying an additional 581,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,382,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,457,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,412,000 after buying an additional 114,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,234,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,052,000 after buying an additional 34,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $11,805,563.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,412,161.98. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $94.47 and a one year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average is $115.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

