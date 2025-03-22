ZEGA Investments LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,811,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

TDG opened at $1,344.17 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,335.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,327.35.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

