Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 5,254 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 44,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in LKQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,356.68. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,416,300. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.