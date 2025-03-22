Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,244 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,146,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,579 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

