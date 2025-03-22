Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,800 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDEC. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,197,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:KDEC opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (KDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.