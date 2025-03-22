Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $18.66. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 7,747 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TLX

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Trading Up 1.5 %

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.70.

(Get Free Report)

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.