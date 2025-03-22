Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 5,898 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 33,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,620,119.75. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $1,724,594.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,502,189.26. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 950,466 shares of company stock worth $61,646,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Roblox Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $61.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.82. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

