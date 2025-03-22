Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

