Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 234,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 597.7% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 981,517 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 209.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 58,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.85%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

