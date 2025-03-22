Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.8% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $85.91 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

