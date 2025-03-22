Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,787,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,714,000 after buying an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,831,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 28.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 377,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $223.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.89.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RL. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.