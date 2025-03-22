Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 6,021 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $53.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

