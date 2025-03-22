Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Increased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,447,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $128.39 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average is $125.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

