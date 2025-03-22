Contrasting Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and Her Imports”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $994.99 million 1.21 $45.69 million $0.51 26.24 Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

44.6% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of TaskUs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TaskUs and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 5.58% 17.73% 9.17% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TaskUs and Her Imports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 1 2 4 0 2.43 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 0.00

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 33.46%. Given TaskUs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Her Imports.

Volatility and Risk

TaskUs has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TaskUs beats Her Imports on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

