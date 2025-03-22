Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

CCJ has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Glj Research upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Cameco stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 98,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 75,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

