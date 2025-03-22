Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Issuer Direct stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Issuer Direct as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

