Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 55.30 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £285.03 million, a P/E ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 0.31. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 42.40 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 70.60 ($0.91).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -691.37%.

Launched in 2018, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified operational portfolio located across four grids. It is listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange and included in the FTSE All-Share Index.

