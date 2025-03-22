Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 55.30 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £285.03 million, a P/E ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 0.31. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 42.40 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 70.60 ($0.91).

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -691.37%.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund



Launched in 2018, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified operational portfolio located across four grids. It is listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange and included in the FTSE All-Share Index.

