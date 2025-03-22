Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.7 %

LFUS opened at $209.79 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $201.97 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.69 and its 200 day moving average is $243.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.