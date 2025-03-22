Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Waldencast from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Waldencast from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.76.

Waldencast stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Waldencast has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Waldencast during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Waldencast by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

