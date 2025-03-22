Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Set at C$83.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$83.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.50.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$64.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$44.23 and a 1-year high of C$79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.02, for a total value of C$335,428.68. Also, Senior Officer John Maness sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.77, for a total transaction of C$114,234.28. Insiders have sold 110,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,586 in the last 90 days. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

