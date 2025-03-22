Innovation Beverage Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:IBG) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 25th

Innovation Beverage Group’s (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 25th. Innovation Beverage Group had issued 1,350,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $5,400,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Innovation Beverage Group Stock Up 20.8 %

Shares of IBG stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71. Innovation Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

About Innovation Beverage Group

Innovation Beverage Group (formerly Australian Boutique Spirits) is an award-winning distillery that produces a variety of brands in-house and imports global brands to sell exclusively to the Australian market through bevmart.com.au. It was recently recognized as the Australian Liqueur Distillery of the year by the Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

