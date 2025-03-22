Innovation Beverage Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:IBG) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 25th

Innovation Beverage Group’s (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 25th. Innovation Beverage Group had issued 1,350,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $5,400,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Innovation Beverage Group Stock Up 20.8 %
Shares of IBG stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71. Innovation Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $3.35.
About Innovation Beverage Group
