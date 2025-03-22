HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.80 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Galiano Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight Capital upgraded Galiano Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.45 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,708,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,084 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 18,438,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 838,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,741,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 2,154.8% in the 4th quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 2,392,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

