DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DURECT Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 138,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

