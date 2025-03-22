Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Sell Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their sell rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.41.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,701,000 after buying an additional 117,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,408,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,368,000 after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,527,000 after purchasing an additional 665,087 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

