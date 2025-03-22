Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

In related news, insider Laura A. Defelice acquired 56,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $120,986.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,970.89. This trade represents a 576.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

