Insider Buying: Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Buys C$76,220.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.06 per share, with a total value of C$76,220.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 50,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$98,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 183,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$430,050.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 40,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$94,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 2,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,940.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 4,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.26 per share, with a total value of C$9,040.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 19,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,664.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$2,070.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE LGC opened at C$2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$111.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of -0.26. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.37.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

