Maryanne Miller Sells 2,200 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $616,411.95. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Bristow Group Stock Performance
VTOL opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $898.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group
Bristow Group Company Profile
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bristow Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.