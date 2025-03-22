Maryanne Miller Sells 2,200 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $616,411.95. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

VTOL opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $898.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Bristow Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Bristow Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 563,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 165,318 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,097,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

