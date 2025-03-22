Erin Burkhart Sells 1,295 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $92,618.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,621.60. This trade represents a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Erin Burkhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

