Michael Salaman Purchases 85,465 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) President Michael Salaman acquired 85,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $103,412.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,639,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,568.73. The trade was a 5.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

GRWG stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,870,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 370,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 449.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 103,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 90,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Stories

