Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.78 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

