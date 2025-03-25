WorthPointe LLC Sells 113 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WorthPointe LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $181.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.45. The stock has a market cap of $940.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.