Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after buying an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $122.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.92 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

