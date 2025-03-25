Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,588,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $129.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

